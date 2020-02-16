Kings' Jonathan Quick: Finally back in win column
Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
Tyler Toffoli's go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation delivered Quick his first victory since New Year's Eve, putting an end to his eight-game losing skid in the process. It was only the second time since Christmas that Quick held an opponent to fewer than three goals in a game. Once one of the NHL's elite goaltenders, age and a feeble Los Angeles offense have rendered Quick a fantasy afterthought. He'll take a 12-22-3 record, along with a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage, into Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.
