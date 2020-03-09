Quick was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, indicating he will be between the pipes at home versus Colorado.

Quick hasn't suffered a regulation loss in his last five appearances, as he posted a 4-0-1 record and .957 save percentage. The Connecticut native figures to continue splitting much of the workload with Cal Petersen down the stretch as the organization tries to determine what they have in the young netminder.