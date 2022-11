Quick was first off the ice, according to Austin Stanovich of LA Hockey Now, indicating he will defend the home cage against Florida on Saturday.

Quick is 3-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an ,889 save percentage, but he has played better of late, giving up three goals on 47 shots over his last two games. Quick will have his hands full against the Panthers, who are 6-4-1 and have averaged 3.10 goals per game this season.