Quick was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site, and will defend the road net against Washington.

Quick is off to a shaky start as he is 1-2-0 through three appearances. He relieved Cal Petersen on Thursday against Pittsburgh, giving up three goals on 25 shots in a 6-1 loss. Quick will look to turn his season around against the Capitals who have scored 15 goals in five games.