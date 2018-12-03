Kings' Jonathan Quick: First shutout of season
Quick made 34 saves en route to a shutout during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.
Quick blanked the Hurricanes for his first shutout of the season. It was also the first win of the year for the netminder, as he upped his record to 1-4-1 in his six starts this season. Quick's 34 saves helped produce an excellent fantasy outing for those who may have used him on Sunday.
