Kings' Jonathan Quick: Frustrates Sharks with impressive win

Quick stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

It's been a great start to the season for Quick, who is 2-0-0, having stopped 59 of the 60 shots he faced. The groin injury that limited him to just 17 games last season might have made people forget just how good he really is. Quick has consistently been one of the NHL's best goalies over recent years and is capable of stealing games all on his own. Now that he's back to full health, look for Quick to have a fantastic bounce-back season and return to elite status.