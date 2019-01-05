Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets another shot at 300th win
Quick will once again try for his 300th career win Saturday against the visiting Oilers, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
The Lightning peppered Quick to the tune of six goals in Thursday's 6-2 loss, but the Kings know how special it would be for their No. 1 goalie to reign in that special milestone in Los Angeles, so he'll take another crack at it against an Oilers team that reportedly will counter with Mikko Koskinen. Quick is 6-10-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage -- those numbers leave a lot to be desired, but it's worth noting that the intradivisional foe owns a minus-13 goal differential with only one win in the past 10 games.
