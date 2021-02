Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he will protect the road goal Thursday in Arizona, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Quick notched a 28-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild, easily his best performance of the year. He has a 3-2-2 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage in seven games this year. Quick remains a risky option for fantasy managers despite the recent shutout.