Quick stopped 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Quick gave up a second-period goal to Jamie Drysdale and nothing more. The 35-year-old Quick improved to 9-9-2 with a 2.95 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 20 appearances this year. He went nearly two weeks between two starts due to schedule changes, but Quick is likely to split time with Cal Petersen for the rest of the season.