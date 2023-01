Quick made 19 saves Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers. He allowed three goals.

It was a tough night for Quick, who played behind a lackluster squad. "We probably got what we deserved tonight," said L.A. coach Todd McLellan after the game. The Kings played well in small spurts, but it wasn't enough to help Quick get the W. The 36-year-old last won December 1 and is 1-3-2 with 22 goals allowed in that span.