Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets nod in Anaheim
Quick will be the road starter Sunday in Anaheim, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Not too many offensive fireworks are expected in this battle between the league's two most futile offenses. Still, it's tough to trust Quick regardless of opponent at the moment, as he's surrendered 42 goals over his past 10 starts while coming away with only one win.
