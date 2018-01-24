Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets second-period hook Tuesday
Quick gave up five goals on 19 shots before getting the hook in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Quick has been relied upon a ton of late, with this being his fourth start since last Thursday. That heavy workload finally caught up to Quick here, as he allowed five goals for the first time since Dec. 12 before getting pulled in the second period. He's lost five of his past six starts, so Quick's value is currently at its lowest point of the season.
