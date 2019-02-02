Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod

Quick will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick was pretty solid in his last start Jan. 21 against St. Louis, turning aside 33 of 36 shots en route to his ninth victory of the season. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure a second straight win in a road matchup with an Islanders squad that's averaging 2.92 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.