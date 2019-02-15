Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod
Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick struggled in his last start Monday against the Capitals, surrendering six goals on 31 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. The American netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's 12-15-4 on the road this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...