Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod

Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick struggled in his last start Monday against the Capitals, surrendering six goals on 31 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. The American netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's 12-15-4 on the road this season.