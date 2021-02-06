Quick will guard the cage in Friday's road contest against Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Quick enters Friday's tilt with an unsightly .885 save percentage and 3.54 GAA in five appearances after he was drilled for five goals in a loss to Minnesota in his last outing. The 35-year-old has been alternating starts with Cal Petersen but could begin to see his role shrink as Petersen currently owns a strong .930 save percentage. Quick will look to turn things around in his first matchup against the Golden Knights this season.