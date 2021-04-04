Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home game versus the Sharks, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
Quick has lost his last three games, allowing 10 goals in that span. The Kings were shut out 3-0 by the Sharks on Friday -- Quick will need more scoring support if he's to end his skid Saturday.
