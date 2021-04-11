Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's road game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Quick watched Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks from the bench as Cal Petersen started. They've alternated starts over the last six games, and this Saturday was expected to be Quick's turn in the crease. He made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes in his last appearance.