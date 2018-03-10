Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod Saturday
Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, the veteran goalie will take on the Blues at home.
Quick has been unlucky against this team in his career, as evidenced by eight wins through 22 outings overshadowing relatively clean peripherals (2.27 GAA and .918 save percentage) versus St. Louis. He's a set-and-forget type of goalie in season-long formats, and Quick may even be a worthy streaming option in daily settings due to a robust track record that includes 286 wins through 544 career appearances.
