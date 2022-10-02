site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Quick will make his preseason debut Sunday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.
Quick had a resurgent 2021-22 season going 23-13-9 with a .910 save percentage. He'll likely split goaltending duties with Cal Petersen again going into his age-36 season.
