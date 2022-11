Quick will guard the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick has gone 1-2-1 with 15 goals allowed over his last four games. Making things tougher Tuesday is a matchup with the surging Kraken, who have won five straight games, including an overtime win over the Kings on Nov. 19 when Cal Petersen was in goal.