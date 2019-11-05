Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Quick will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Toronto, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Quick has been downright bad of late, as he has given up 14 goals in his last three games for a .873 save percentage. As a result, the veteran finds himself sharing the duties netminding duties with backup Jack Campbell. If he can't turn it around soon, the Connecticut native could be in danger of being passed over for the organization's goaltender of the future.
