Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod
Quick will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against Vegas, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.
Quick has been red hot recently, picking up three consecutive victories while posting a fantastic 1.32 GAA and .953 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and earn his sixth win of the season in a home game against a Golden Knights club that's averaging 2.68 goals per contest on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.
