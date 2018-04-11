Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets the call for Game 1

Quick will be the road starter for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Curtis Zipke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

No surprises here, as Quick was always going to get the start for this game. The 32-year-old posted a .921 save percentage this season, which is his best since the 2011-12 campaign. However, this won't be a walk in the park, as the Golden Knights scored 3.56 goals per game at home, fourth highest in the NHL.