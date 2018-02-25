Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in loss
Quick allowed four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
This marks a second consecutive loss for Quick, who falls to 23-23-2 on the season with a .921 save percentage. The veteran netminder has turned in some strong performances recently, but he's managed just four wins in his last 16 appearances. The workhorse Quick is still worthy of a fantasy play down the stretch as the Kings try to contend for playoff position.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...