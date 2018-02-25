Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in loss

Quick allowed four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

This marks a second consecutive loss for Quick, who falls to 23-23-2 on the season with a .921 save percentage. The veteran netminder has turned in some strong performances recently, but he's managed just four wins in his last 16 appearances. The workhorse Quick is still worthy of a fantasy play down the stretch as the Kings try to contend for playoff position.