Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up two in loss
Quick made 28 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston.
Quick allowed fewer than three goals for only the second time in seven starts, and both of the teams that failed to score a third still potted two. Each of the next three teams on Los Angeles' schedule currently rank in the top 10 in goals per game, so snapping his four-game losing streak won't be easy for Quick.
