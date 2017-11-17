Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up two in loss

Quick made 28 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston.

Quick allowed fewer than three goals for only the second time in seven starts, and both of the teams that failed to score a third still potted two. Each of the next three teams on Los Angeles' schedule currently rank in the top 10 in goals per game, so snapping his four-game losing streak won't be easy for Quick.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories