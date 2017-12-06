Kings' Jonathan Quick: Good enough for fifth straight win

Quick stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Quick has been superb of late, winning five straight games in which he's given up two or fewer goals in each of them. The 31-year-old is leading the charge for a streaking Kings squad and is an automatic roll right now. He owns a .929 save percentage on the season and is showing once again why he's one of the best in the game. What a stud.