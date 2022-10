Quick stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Quick was steady in this one, with a couple of loose plays in the defensive zone leading to the Lightning's goals. With the win, Quick is 2-3-0 across six appearances, posting a 3.59 GAA and an .893 save save percentage. The 36-year-old should continue to have an edge over Cal Petersen for playing time after this strong outing.