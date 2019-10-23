Kings' Jonathan Quick: Grounds Jets

Quick stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced in a 3-2 win over the Jets.

Don't look now, but that's back-to-back strong efforts from the 33-year-old goalie. Quick has allowed only three goals in those two games. He carries a 2-3-0 record, a 4.44 GAA and an .847 save percentage, but he's beginning to get on course after an awful start to the year. The Kings continue their road trip in St. Louis on Thursday.