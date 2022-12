Quick will get the starting nod in Arizona on Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick will make his first start since coughing up six goals on 26 shots in a Dec. 11 loss to Columbus. The veteran netminder is 8-8-3 with a subpar 3.54 GAA and .882 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. He's allowed 15 goals on his current three-game losing streak and hasn't earned a win since Dec. 1.