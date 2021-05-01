Quick will get the starting nod for Friday's contest in Anaheim, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Quick has made just five appearances in April, going 3-2-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .889 save percentage. He stopped 21 of 22 shots in an impressive win over the Ducks on Monday. The 35-year-old owns a .893 save percentage and 2.95 GAA in 20 games on the year. Quick will look to pick up a second straight win against the league's lowest-scoring offense.
