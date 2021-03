Quick will get the starting nod against the Golden Knights on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

For the last several games, Quick has alternated starts with Cal Petersen and it looks like that trend will continue. The 35-year-old owns a .898 save percentage and 2.91 GAA through 14 appearances this season. In two outings against Vegas this season, Quick has coughed up eight goals on just 43 shots in a pair of losses.