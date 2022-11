Quick will start at home against the Senators on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

After going through a brief rough patch in which he allowed 10 goals in two starts, Quick bounced back with a 29-save victory against the Sharks on Friday. On the year, he's 7-6-1 with an .895 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA across 15 appearances. The veteran netminder is on a three-game home winning streak, yielding just five goals on 91 shots during that span.