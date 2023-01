Quick will patrol the home crease Saturday against New Jersey, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Quick made 19 saves on 22 shots in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 31 in his last start. He has a record of 8-9-4 this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Devils rank sixth in league this year with 3.50 goals per game.