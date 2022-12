Quick will guard the road goal Sunday against Columbus, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick is coming off a 36-save effort in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Toronto. He has a record of 8-8-2 this season with a 3.42 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 20 appearances. Quick will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back after Pheonix Copley played in Saturday's win over Montreal.