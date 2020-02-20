Kings' Jonathan Quick: Guarding goal Thursday
Quick departed the ice first during Thursday's morning skate, indicating he will start Thursday when the Kings host the Panthers, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Quick finally put an eight-game losing streak to bed with a win over the Avalanche in his last start Saturday versus the Avalanche. He certainly can't bear all of the blame for his struggles in net, as Kings netminders on the whole sport just an .892 save percentage. Next up is a Florida squad tallying just 2.45 goals per game in February while sporting a minus-12 goal differential over 11 games this month.
