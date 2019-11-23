Quick will start in the home crease during Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes.

Following a shaky start to the year, Quick has been outstanding with four straight wins and a .934 save percentage. The veteran netminder's claim to the crease will stick around as long as he's playing like this. It's difficult to notch wins against Arizona's sturdy defense, but Quick is primed for a solid performance of his own, as the Coyotes rank 25th with 2.70 goals per game.