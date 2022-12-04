Quick surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Kings' offense didn't show up until the third period, and the damage had already been done at that point. Quick has allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven outings, picking up just two wins in that span. For the year, he's at 8-7-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Among the 11 goalies with at least 1,000 minutes so far, Quick ranks 10th in GAA and 11th in save percentage -- he's seeing plenty of time but doing little with it. The Kings will begin a road trip Tuesday in Ottawa.