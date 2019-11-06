Kings' Jonathan Quick: Handed another loss
Quick allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Toronto handed Quick his fourth straight loss, moving his record to 2-7-0 in 2019-20. The 33-year-old netminder has struggled mightily in the early part of the campaign, leading some to suggest Jack Campbell should be given a larger workload in Los Angeles. With two games remaining on the team's current road trip, Thursday in Ottawa and Saturday in Montreal, look for Quick and Campbell to each get a start.
