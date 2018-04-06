Kings' Jonathan Quick: Hangs on for OT win
Quick allowed four goals on 27 shots but came away the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory against visiting Minnesota on Thursday.
That's three wins in the last four starts for the veteran netminder, who's done his part to send the Kings back to the postseason. Through 63 games this year, Quick now has 33 wins and awesome ratios (.923 save percentage, 2.37 GAA), making him one of the more attractive fantasy options between the pipes heading into the playoffs.
