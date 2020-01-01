Kings' Jonathan Quick: Hangs on for win
Quick stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
The Flyers netted a pair in the third period, but Quick's lead was never in danger after the Kings opened the game with four scores in the first period. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the goalie, who has an 11-15-2 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage. It's still tough to trust the 33-year-old to produce reliable numbers on a struggling Kings team.
