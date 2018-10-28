Kings' Jonathan Quick: Has lower-body injury
Quick suffered a lower-body injury and will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Peter Budaj will be recalled ahead of Sunday's puck-drop, and we presume Jack Campbell will man the net for the Kings. Quick is considered day-to-day and will next be evaluated at some point next week.
