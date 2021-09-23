Quick (shoulder) is not designated with an injury on the Kings' initial training camp roster sheet.

Quick underwent offseason shoulder surgery, but he appears to be ready for the new season. The 35-year-old probably won't see much more than a 50-50 split of playing time with Cal Petersen, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Kings on Wednesday. As such, Quick will only have noticeable fantasy value in deeper formats.