Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds Kings together for 95 minutes
Quick turned away 54 of 56 shots in Friday's double overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
The 32-year-old backstop gave us a glimpse of the goalie that led Los Angeles to its 2012 Stanley Cup. Quick stopped a monstrous amount of shots, including nine on the power play and 22 in the two overtime periods. Through two games in the series, Quick has faced 84 shots and yielded just three goals -- a .964 save percentage -- but his fantasy value takes a hit with two losses.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...