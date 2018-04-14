Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds Kings together for 95 minutes

Quick turned away 54 of 56 shots in Friday's double overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The 32-year-old backstop gave us a glimpse of the goalie that led Los Angeles to its 2012 Stanley Cup. Quick stopped a monstrous amount of shots, including nine on the power play and 22 in the two overtime periods. Through two games in the series, Quick has faced 84 shots and yielded just three goals -- a .964 save percentage -- but his fantasy value takes a hit with two losses.