Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds off Vegas in comeback win

Quick saved 37 of 39 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.

The veteran has played well of late with a .935 save percentage and 2.15 GAA through his past nine outings, but Quick has collect just four wins during that stretch. A lack of goal support has definitely hurt his production at times this season, but fantasy owners still should be encouraged by his recent improved play. Additionally, Jeff Carter's return to the lineup should help the offensive attack.