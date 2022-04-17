Quick stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Quick was spotted a two-goal lead in the first period, and he made it stick despite allowing a goal to Sean Kuraly in the second. This was Quick's third straight start, a surprising stretch in net after he was pulled against the Avalanche on Wednesday. The 36-year-old rewarded head coach Todd McLellan with a good outing Saturday and could be in line to play Tuesday in Anaheim. Quick owns a 19-13-9 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 42 outings.