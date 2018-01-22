Kings' Jonathan Quick: Home starter Sunday

Quick will get the nod Sunday against the Rangers, Steve Zipay of Newsday of reports.

The veteran has struggled in his last five outings, losing every contest and posting a 3.27 GAA and .889 save percentage during the span. Regardless, Quick still sports a .924 save percentage on the season, and with the Rangers on their heels after they only posted one goal in a contest against Colorado on Saturday, the 32-year-old will look to snap his losing streak at home.