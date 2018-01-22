Kings' Jonathan Quick: Home starter Sunday
Quick will get the nod Sunday against the Rangers, Steve Zipay of Newsday of reports.
The veteran has struggled in his last five outings, losing every contest and posting a 3.27 GAA and .889 save percentage during the span. Regardless, Quick still sports a .924 save percentage on the season, and with the Rangers on their heels after they only posted one goal in a contest against Colorado on Saturday, the 32-year-old will look to snap his losing streak at home.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns away 29 in 2-1 loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surprisingly going back-to-back•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers fourth straight loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Thursday against Pittsburgh•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal against divisional foes Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Loses second straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...