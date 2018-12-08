Kings' Jonathan Quick: Implied starter against Vegas
Quick is listed among the "Players to Watch" section in Dan Greenspan of NHL.com's preview of the Golden Knights at the Kings on Saturday.
The Kings never disclose their starting goalie in advance, but all signs point to Quick doing the honors in this divisional clash with a Golden Knights club that is 8-2-0 between its past 10 games. Quick is 1-3-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .918 save percentage since returning from a knee injury.
