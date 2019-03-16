Kings' Jonathan Quick: In cage against Florida

Quick led the Kings out to the ice for pregame warmups as he prepares for Saturday's home start against the Panthers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick sports an 8-3-0 record, 2.10 GAA and .926 save percentage over 11 career contests against the Panthers. He'll reportedly be countered by rookie Samuel Montembeault, who is making just his fifth NHL appearance.

