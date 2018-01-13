Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal against divisional foes Saturday

Quick will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Ducks, NHL.com reports.

Quick has hit the skids following a 32-save shutout over the Oilers during his first game of 2018, yielding eight goals in losses against the Flames and Predators, respectively. The Quack Attack isn't very intimidating, however, with the Ducks ranking 25th in scoring (2.67 goals per game) and 30th in shots (29.5), so we like Quick's chances of pinning down win No. 20 on the season.