Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal against New York
As expected, Quick (lower body) will patrol the crease in Thursday's home matchup with the Islanders, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Quick has missed the Kings' last five games due to a lower-body injury, but he returned to a full practice Wednesday, which was the first indication that he may be ready to rock Thursday. The American netminder will look to pick up his first victory of the campaign in a home matchup with an Islanders club that's only averaging 2.40 goals per game this season, 25th in the NHL.
